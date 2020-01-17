State government cancels Melbourne's major Australia Day fireworks

A lack of available Park Victoria staff has forced the cancellation of an Australia Day fireworks display at Docklands.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Hugh Jackman mouring 'influential' acting coach following boxing day death Hugh Jackman is mourning his former acting coach Lisle Jones, who died on Boxing Day last year in Melbourne, Australia aged 89. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published 3 weeks ago Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published on December 20, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Parramatta City Council drops Australia Day fireworks display Parramatta's Australia Day fireworks have been cancelled, with the city opting to donate to the Rural Fire Service instead.

The Age 1 week ago



Australia Day 2020: What's open, what's closed and what's on in Melbourne Australia Day falls on a Sunday this year, meaning we get a public holiday on Monday, January 27. Here's a list of what's happening over the long weekend and...

The Age 2 days ago





Tweets about this