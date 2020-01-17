Global  

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express flagged off

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The train departed from Ahmedabad at 10.45 a.m. and will reach Mumbai in six-and-a-half hours
With Tejas launch today, Indian Railways adds bumper Rs 25 Lakh travel insurance

With Tejas launch today, Indian Railways adds bumper Rs 25 Lakh travel insuranceAhead of the launch of second Tejas Express, the Indian Railways (IR) added a bumper insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh on the list of many perks. Union Railways...
Mid-Day

Mumbai: Passengers complain of bad food Tejas express, second case in a week under IRCTC west

In the second incident in less than a week, at least 25 passengers on board Central Railway's (CR) Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express were served stale food for dinner...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Akash15022019

Akash RT @SwamiGeetika: Bearing the comforts of an airline carrier, the revamped version of Tejas Express is ready to roll between Ahmedabad to M… 9 seconds ago

sindhi_eng_OO7

Amit RT @ABPNews: #IndianRailways Mumbai-Ahmedabad #TejasExpress Pics: India’s 2nd Private Train To Be Flagged Off Today https://t.co/ydV5r9VcVd 43 seconds ago

VijeeshCTK

Vijeesh CTK ॐ RT @PiyushGoyal: First glimpse of the new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express which will be inaugurated tomorrow. With state-of-the-art facili… 1 minute ago

Garuddhwaj1

Garuddhwaj RT @vinayak_jain: Is this America? No wait, France? Oh no, must be China! Na, na. All wrong. This is our India 😎 This is the new Mumbai-Ah… 2 minutes ago

manju92331

CAA Manjunatha Swamy RT @RailMinIndia: Inauguration of Ahmedabad- Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express on 17 January 2020 today, taking important steps towards fast,… 2 minutes ago

rameshc14062779

Ramesh Naik Indian Railways releases 1st pictures of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express https://t.co/tU3IpmEngZ via NaMo App https://t.co/442UEtMbfe 3 minutes ago

pratikbhatade22

Pratik Bhatade | प्रतिक भाताडे RT @WesternRly: The 2nd premium Tejas Express between Mumbai & Ahmedabad is set to be flagged off today on 17/1/2020. Its regular run w.e.f… 5 minutes ago

anginneer

Chaitanya Vardhan Tiwari Indigenous! Indian Railways releases 1st pictures of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express https://t.co/VTQXWSUgRH via N… https://t.co/ANn5nfzxdB 6 minutes ago

