Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express flagged off

Akash RT @SwamiGeetika: Bearing the comforts of an airline carrier, the revamped version of Tejas Express is ready to roll between Ahmedabad to M… 9 seconds ago

Amit RT @ABPNews: #IndianRailways Mumbai-Ahmedabad #TejasExpress Pics: India’s 2nd Private Train To Be Flagged Off Today https://t.co/ydV5r9VcVd 43 seconds ago

Vijeesh CTK ॐ RT @PiyushGoyal: First glimpse of the new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express which will be inaugurated tomorrow. With state-of-the-art facili… 1 minute ago

Garuddhwaj RT @vinayak_jain: Is this America? No wait, France? Oh no, must be China! Na, na. All wrong. This is our India 😎 This is the new Mumbai-Ah… 2 minutes ago

CAA Manjunatha Swamy RT @RailMinIndia: Inauguration of Ahmedabad- Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express on 17 January 2020 today, taking important steps towards fast,… 2 minutes ago

Ramesh Naik Indian Railways releases 1st pictures of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express https://t.co/tU3IpmEngZ via NaMo App https://t.co/442UEtMbfe 3 minutes ago

Pratik Bhatade | प्रतिक भाताडे RT @WesternRly: The 2nd premium Tejas Express between Mumbai & Ahmedabad is set to be flagged off today on 17/1/2020. Its regular run w.e.f… 5 minutes ago