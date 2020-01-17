Global  

Sania Mirza enters women’s doubles finals of Hobart International

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok sailed past the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova 7-6 (3) 6-2 in the semifinal contest that lasted one hour and 24 minutes
Sania Mirza cruises into women's doubles finals of Hobart International

Hobart [Australia], Jan 17 (ANI): Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok on Friday progressed to the women's doubles finals of the Hobart...
Hobart International: Sania Mirza enters women's doubles semifinals after comeback from maternity

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who had taken nearly two years maternity leave, has entered the semi-finals of the Hobart International.
