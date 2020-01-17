Global  

Christopher Tolkien, son of 'Lord of the Rings' author JRR Tolkien, passes away aged 95

DNA Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Christopher Tolkien was also protective of his father's legacy and fiercely critical of what he saw as the 'commercialisation' of the late author's work.
Christopher Tolkien Dead - Son of J.R.R. Tolkien Dies at 95

Christopher Tolkien has sadly died. The son of J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of The Lord of the Rings, has died according to reports on Thursday (January 16)....
Just Jared

Lord of The Rings Author's Son Dies at 95


RIA Nov.

afifazzman

Afif Azman RT @AGramuglia: I don't think people understand how huge a figure Christopher Tolkien was in relation to Lord of the Rings. The man edited… 28 seconds ago

ArleneFba

Arlene FBA RT @nytimes: Christopher Tolkien, the son of J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of "The Lord of the Rings," has died. A guardian of his father's le… 50 seconds ago

blues8karen

Karen RT @JRRTolkien: Christopher #Tolkien died today at the age of 95. RIP. https://t.co/GrS2T5YpNG #ChristopherTolkien 59 seconds ago

domreyesinic

Dominic Reyes RT @cnnbrk: Christopher Tolkien, the son of "The Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien, has died at 95 https://t.co/8VdMUZGrAW https://t… 1 minute ago

NarniaSeries

Chronicles of Narnia RT @NarnianTolkien: ...excepting C.S. Lewis, who read The Lord of the Rings before published and helped him a lot. Thank you Christopher. N… 1 minute ago

