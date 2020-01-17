Global  

Virtanen, Markstrom lead Canucks over Coyotes 3-1

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jake Virtanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Bo Horvat also scored and Tanner Pearson had an empty-net goal for the Canucks, who won for […]
