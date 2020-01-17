Global  

US soldiers 'were hurt' in Iran missile attack on Iraq base

Deutsche Welle Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Some troops were transported to Germany, while others were moved to Kuwait, reporting symptoms of concussion. Iran fired dozens of missiles on January 8 and it was originally stated that there were no injuries.
News video: 11 U.S. Troops Treated For Concussions After Iran Missile Attack

11 U.S. Troops Treated For Concussions After Iran Missile Attack 00:46

 American soldiers reportedly developed symptoms days after the Jan. 8 missile strikes on two air bases in Iraq.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How US forces avoided casualties in Iran attacks on Iraqi bases [Video]How US forces avoided casualties in Iran attacks on Iraqi bases

American soldiers say luck and preparedness helped to avoid casualties when Iran's IRGC launched the missiles.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:59Published

How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack [Video]How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack

Nearly eight hours before Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. forces at bases in Iraq, American and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Asad air base scrambled to move personnel and weaponry to fortified..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | 'Surviving was a miracle': Iran's missile attack on Iraq base

Waves of ballistic missiles, soldiers hunkered down in bunkers for hours, intense shock waves -- a top US commander said he reacted to Iran's unprecedented...
News24

Eleven U.S. troops injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq: U.S. military

Eleven U.S. troops were treated for concussion symptoms as a result of the Jan. 8 Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base where U.S. forces were stationed, the...
Reuters

