President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh

7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News 03:29 With still no conclusive date in sight for the execution of the Nirbhaya convicts, the mother of the victim Asha Devi expressed her frustration at the system dragging its feet on the matter and politicians delaying the execution for their gains. In the latest, the President dismissed the mercy plea...