President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The rejection came soon after the Union Home Ministry forwarded the petition to the President.
News video: Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News 03:29

 With still no conclusive date in sight for the execution of the Nirbhaya convicts, the mother of the victim Asha Devi expressed her frustration at the system dragging its feet on the matter and politicians delaying the execution for their gains. In the latest, the President dismissed the mercy plea...

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya’s father welcomes President’s decision to reject mercy plea of one convict

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case
Hindu

No mercy for Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh: President rejects petition

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy plea filed by one of the convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case — Mukesh Singh — clearing all...
Zee News


astro_rat

Rushikesh RT @ashu3page: After Delhi govt and LG, now President also rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya's convict Mukesh. 2 more convicts yet have window… 7 minutes ago

NewsroomPostCom

Newsroom Post RT @NewsroomPostCom: President #RamNathKovind rejects mercy plea of #Nirbhaya convict #MukeshSingh #Nirbhaya #NirbhayaConvicts #NirbhayaV… 7 minutes ago

varun36879152

varun RT @iamsush7777: #Breaking : Nirbhaya gang-rape case: President rejects convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea.. Mercy petition filing one by o… 7 minutes ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: #Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case: President rejects convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea https://t.co/lFk2NYFXgz 8 minutes ago

prushop

Ashok kumar All r rapists & must be hanged but it is not done. Who r behind them from lower courts to the sc . Totally sc is fa… https://t.co/h2aNfZoWMu 14 minutes ago

Guru_Wonder

Guru Wonder RT @anita_chauhan80: Honorable President Kovind rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict; all legal options exhausted. #Nirbhaya "सत्य की… 15 minutes ago

patidarsom

Som Patidar / सोम पाटीदार / سوم Patiala House court issues fresh death warrant for February 1, 6AM against #Nirbhaya gang rape convicts. The new ex… https://t.co/XHFOwklAJb 16 minutes ago

NDTVIndia69

NDTV India RT @VandanaSsingh: After Delhi govt & LG, now President rejects Nirbhaya convict's mercy plea !! #Nirbhaya 19 minutes ago

