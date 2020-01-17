Global  

Amazon to create one million jobs in India by 2025

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
These jobs are in addition to the seven lakh jobs Amazon’s investments have enabled over the last six years in the country
This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone [Video]This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone. January 9, 2007. Dressed in his customary jeans and black mock turtleneck, the Apple CEO did the unveiling at the Macworld convention in San..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Amazon to build distribution center in Auburndale, creating hundreds of jobs [Video]Amazon to build distribution center in Auburndale, creating hundreds of jobs

Amazon wants to build a new distribution center in Auburndale and bring 500 jobs with it, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon plans 1m India jobs amid tensions with govt

Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it planned to create 1 million jobs in India by 2025, a day after the country’s trade minister said the e-commerce giant’s...
IndiaTimes

After India's Amazon snub, Modi's party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party on Friday slammed editorial policies of billionaire Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, even as his e-commerce...
Reuters

