Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown among SAGs presenters

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown and Taika Waititi will be up for Screen Actors Guild Awards and also handing them out at Sunday’s ceremony. They’re part of a new batch of SAG Awards presenters announced Friday, along with Roman Griffin Davis, Jason Bateman, Lili Reinhart and Kaitlyn Dever. They’ll join previously […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson Gets Nominated For Screen Actors Guild Awards [Video]Scarlett Johansson Gets Nominated For Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, an annual celebration of the year’s best TV and film, were announced. According to CNN, Scarlett Johansson received three nominations for two different..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

