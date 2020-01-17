Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown among SAGs presenters
Friday, 17 January 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown and Taika Waititi will be up for Screen Actors Guild Awards and also handing them out at Sunday’s ceremony. They’re part of a new batch of SAG Awards presenters announced Friday, along with Roman Griffin Davis, Jason Bateman, Lili Reinhart and Kaitlyn Dever. They’ll join previously […]
Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, an annual celebration of the year’s best TV and film, were announced. According to CNN, Scarlett Johansson received three nominations for two different..
