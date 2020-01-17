Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Punjab Assembly moves resolution against CAA

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
State Minister Brahm Mohindra moved the resolution against the CAA on the second day of the two-day special session
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia

Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia 03:18

 NIRBHAYA CASE: PRESIDENT REJECTS CONVICT'S MERCY PLEA , AFTER RELEASE FROM JAIL, BHIM ARMY CHIEF REACHES JAMA MASJID TO PROTEST, PUNJAB GOVERNMENT PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA IN STATE ASSEMBLY, KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN HITS OUT AT KERALA GOVERNOR, DELHI HC SEEKS CBI'S RESPONSE ON KULDEEP SINGH...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Must have gladdened hearts of Pak BJP on anti CAA resolution passed by Opposition parties [Video]Must have gladdened hearts of Pak BJP on anti CAA resolution passed by Opposition parties

Must have gladdened hearts of Pak BJP on anti CAA resolution passed by Opposition parties

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

CWC resolution on protests against CAA [Video]CWC resolution on protests against CAA

CWC resolution on protests against CAA

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After Kerala, Punjab passes resolution against CAA at state assembly

This is in line with a similar resolution passed earlier by the Kerala government
DNA

After Kerala, Punjab passes resolution against CAA in state assembly

This is in line with a similar resolution passed earlier by the Kerala government
DNA


Tweets about this

Luis51195296

Luis RT @TOIIndiaNews: Punjab assembly passes anti-CAA resolution against CAA https://t.co/3I63r39Gle 12 seconds ago

azamvakil

farhan #CAA Punjab Assembly moves resolution against CAA with SAD further supports... https://t.co/TNofcPHkSJ @IndianExpress 13 seconds ago

Imbjp1

Imbjp RT @scroll_in: After Kerala, Punjab passes resolution in Assembly to seek withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act https://t.co/xKyGsWMtHN #… 1 minute ago

shant7anu

S.K.LIMAYE @INCIndia ,@MohanJoshiINC ,@INCMaharashtra @rssurjewala Punjab Assembly passes resolution against CAA by voice vote… https://t.co/jRmdPRQgZW 2 minutes ago

iamskr_khalil

Sheikh khalil RT @the_hindu: After Kerala, #Punjab is the second State to pass a resolution against the #CAA https://t.co/jCWJ1tALPc 4 minutes ago

SevadalOR

Odisha Pradesh Congress Sevadal After Kerala now Punjab passed the resolution against #CAA_NRC and became the 2nd state . Heartiest thanks to… https://t.co/g0gHStffth 4 minutes ago

afsarece

Afsar RT @IndianMuslimahs: After Kerala, Punjab moves resolution in Assembly to seek withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act. https://t.co/YL7Rl… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.