Ukrainian PM Honcharuk resigns after recordings critical of President Zelenskiy published

Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation days after he was caught on tape saying the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, knows nothing about the economy.



Recent related news from verified sources Ukraine, France leaders agree French specialists to decode Iran crash black boxes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Saturday that French specialists would help decode the black boxes of the...

Reuters 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrey Kazankov After just four months in office, Ukrainian prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has resigned. @KyivPost https://t.co/CfxXvQcaxE 2 minutes ago Barb Honcharuk said that he recording was a compilation of "fragments of recorded government meetings" and blamed uniden… https://t.co/kM4h7Noodb 4 minutes ago irvan olii RT @TIME: The Ukrainian prime minister submitted his resignation after recordings captured him criticizing the president https://t.co/smAdf… 7 minutes ago ニュースDE英単語 https://t.co/1XCLNs2jQl (LV.9) Ukrainian Prime Minister Resigns After Recordings Published | Time https://t.co/24EewUxCvu 21 minutes ago Salim RT @ttindia: Ukraine's PM has submitted his resignation, days after he was caught on tape saying the country's President knows nothing abou… 28 minutes ago