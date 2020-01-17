Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ukrainian PM Honcharuk resigns after recordings critical of President Zelenskiy published

Brisbane Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation days after he was caught on tape saying the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, knows nothing about the economy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine, France leaders agree French specialists to decode Iran crash black boxes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Saturday that French specialists would help decode the black boxes of the...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndreyKazankov

Andrey Kazankov After just four months in office, Ukrainian prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has resigned. @KyivPost https://t.co/CfxXvQcaxE 2 minutes ago

my2cnz

Barb Honcharuk said that he recording was a compilation of "fragments of recorded government meetings" and blamed uniden… https://t.co/kM4h7Noodb 4 minutes ago

IrvanOlii

irvan olii RT @TIME: The Ukrainian prime minister submitted his resignation after recordings captured him criticizing the president https://t.co/smAdf… 7 minutes ago

eztango

ニュースDE英単語 https://t.co/1XCLNs2jQl (LV.9) Ukrainian Prime Minister Resigns After Recordings Published | Time https://t.co/24EewUxCvu 21 minutes ago

Salim_R_Qadri

Salim RT @ttindia: Ukraine's PM has submitted his resignation, days after he was caught on tape saying the country's President knows nothing abou… 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.