'Love Aaj Kal' trailer: Imtiaz Ali brings same essence and new faces with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Love Aaj Kal trailer: Imtiaz Ali returns with his magic, this time in the form of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's love story Love Aaj Kal is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in key roles. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and...

Bollywood Life 2 hours ago



