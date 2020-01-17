Global  

'Love Aaj Kal' trailer: Imtiaz Ali brings same essence and new faces with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

DNA Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Imtiaz Ali is back with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal repackaged with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan
News video: Love Aaj Kal 2 FANS REACTION To Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan First POSTER

Love Aaj Kal 2 FANS REACTION To Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan First POSTER 01:38

 Fans have this epic reaction on Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj kal 2 poster. Watch the video to know more.

Love Aaj Kal trailer: Imtiaz Ali returns with his magic, this time in the form of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's love story

Love Aaj Kal is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in key roles. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and...
Bollywood Life

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan mesmerize you to fall in love with 'Love Aaj Kal' poster

Love Aaj Kal is back with the new generation and the first poster featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is beyond mesmerizing. All of this is also just a...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesBollywood Life

