Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ukrainian PM Honcharuk resigns after recordings critical of President Zelenskiy published

The Age Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation days after he was caught on tape saying President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, knows nothing about the economy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ukrainian prime minister resigns after recordings published

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s prime minister submitted his resignation Friday, days after he was caught on tape saying the country’s president knows...
Seattle Times

Ukraine, France leaders agree French specialists to decode Iran crash black boxes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Saturday that French specialists would help decode the black boxes of the...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.