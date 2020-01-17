Ukrainian PM Honcharuk resigns after recordings critical of President Zelenskiy published

Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation days after he was caught on tape saying President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, knows nothing about the economy.

