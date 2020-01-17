Global  

Eminem drops surprise album, advocates changes to gun laws

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020
Rapper Eminem once again dropped a surprise album, releasing of “Music to be Murdered By” on Friday. The follow-up to 2018’s “Kamikaze” — also released without warning — was announced on Twitter just after midnight. The Detroit rapper also released a new music video for one of the 20 tracks on the album, “Darkness,” which […]
