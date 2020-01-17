Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Snow starting, winds ramp up, as blizzard set to wallop Newfoundland

CBC.ca Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
With a blizzard ramping up for much of Newfoundland and snow starting to fall, most of St. John's has hunkered down for the day in anticipation of severe weather conditions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pelmorex Media - Published < > Embed
News video: See it: Cars getting buried under massive snow drifts across Newfoundland

See it: Cars getting buried under massive snow drifts across Newfoundland 00:31

 See it: Cars getting buried under massive snow drifts across Newfoundland

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Howling winds beginning [Video]Howling winds beginning

The storm has begun and the winds are beginning to really pick up!!!

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 00:50Published

Dangerous storm threatens over 70 cm of snow, dangerous surge [Video]Dangerous storm threatens over 70 cm of snow, dangerous surge

Residents across the East Coast, particularly in Newfoundland, are being told to brace for one of the strongest storms seen yet this season. Meteorologist Brad Rousseau with an update.

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 02:09Published


Tweets about this

kerrinrafuse

Miss L. Aney Snow and winds starting to ramp up. It's getting hard to see even across the street. #nlwx 5 hours ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/h8qDIE39mw With a blizzard ramping up for much of Newfoundland and snow starting to fall, most of St.… https://t.co/8QSerex1vy 8 hours ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Snow starting, winds ramp up, as blizzard set to wallop Newfoundland https://t.co/jN2VSxFulO 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.