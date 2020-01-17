Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronavirus outbreak: Union Health Ministry issues advisory to travellers visiting China

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Ministry has advised travellers to follow good personal hygiene, avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered etc
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Matt Hancock on coronavirus: We have put in place proportionate, precautionary measures [Video]Matt Hancock on coronavirus: We have put in place proportionate, precautionary measures

Matt Hancock updates the House of Commons on the coronavirus outbreak. He said the Department of Health and Social Care has put in place 'proportionate, precautionary measures'. The DHSC said measures..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Health advisory to travellers from China

In the wake of the spreading of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCOV) in China and some other countries, the State Health Department on Thursday issued an ad
Hindu

Japan tells citizens not to take any trips to China's Hubei province due to coronavirus

Japan on Friday raised its infectious disease advisory level for China's Hubei province to 3, telling its citizens not to take any trips there due to the new...
Reuters Also reported by •bizjournalsNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.