Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right?

BBC News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Ali Carter appears to miss an attempted safety on the yellow, but then overturns the referee's call of a foul - but was Carter right?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/eUumGbQXH5 9 minutes ago

Snookerplaza

Snooker plaza Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? - BBC Sport https://t.co/VT2qD27kpf 17 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/UOLEoZ55MS… https://t.co/dpnizJwPDh 20 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/uxegBtzZNd https://t.co/6evf22eYfO 20 minutes ago

allsportsfbb

ALL SPORTS Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/ubremzn2mH 44 minutes ago

SnookerFansclub

Snooker Fansclub Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? - BBC Sport https://t.co/mCu0rtN2f0 8 hours ago

LiveSnookerNews

Live Snooker News Live #Snooker News - Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/EvAcQpX87N - By BBC Sport 9 hours ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/AMAxWKcfAU via @vilnis11 https://t.co/Al3IHvQLNB 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.