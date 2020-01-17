Ali Carter appears to miss an attempted safety on the yellow, but then overturns the referee's call of a foul - but was Carter right?

You Might Like

Tweets about this くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/eUumGbQXH5 9 minutes ago Snooker plaza Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? - BBC Sport https://t.co/VT2qD27kpf 17 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/UOLEoZ55MS… https://t.co/dpnizJwPDh 20 minutes ago World News Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/uxegBtzZNd https://t.co/6evf22eYfO 20 minutes ago ALL SPORTS Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/ubremzn2mH 44 minutes ago Snooker Fansclub Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? - BBC Sport https://t.co/mCu0rtN2f0 8 hours ago Live Snooker News Live #Snooker News - Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/EvAcQpX87N - By BBC Sport 9 hours ago Vilnis Strazdins Snooker: Ali Carter overturns referees decision on yellow - but was he right? https://t.co/AMAxWKcfAU via @vilnis11 https://t.co/Al3IHvQLNB 9 hours ago