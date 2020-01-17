Global  

South Africa’s Rabada banned for final test over Root celeb

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been banned from the series-deciding final cricket test against England. Rabada was given a one-test ban after breaching the International Cricket Council code of conduct for his celebration after getting England captain Joe Root out on the first day of the ongoing […]
