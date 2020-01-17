Global  

Brexit: There will be no automatic deportation for EU citizens - Verhofstadt

BBC News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator says he has received assurances from the UK government.
No automatic deportation for EU citizens - UK

So far more than 2.7 million EU citizens have applied for settled status after Brexit in the UK.
BBC News

‘The Seeds Have Been Sown For Unrest In 2020 In Europe’ – Interview

The latest election in the UK promised to bring about a long-overdue end to the Brexit story. Getting out the EU has been a long and winding road for Britain and...
Eurasia Review

cliodiaspora

Prof Tanja Bueltmann RT @the3million: The concern regarding the rights and status of EU/EEA citizens & their dependents post Brexit *was never about deportation… 2 minutes ago

Axelrose1993

Garry Gilbert Brexit: There will be no automatic deportation for EU citizens. Why not if there genuinely want to stay and have no… https://t.co/Of9WtZDlT8 8 minutes ago

Dizzyeek

Julian D 🔶️ #FSFA 🇪🇺 #FBPE 🇧🇬 #proEU RT @the3million: The concern regarding the rights and status of EU/EEA citizens & their dependents post Brexit *was… https://t.co/ETqFecUKIY 8 minutes ago

FirstNightArt

First Night Design BBC News - Brexit: There will be no automatic deportation for EU citizens - No 10 https://t.co/uOHcf9XAmN 9 minutes ago

jen_35

Jeanette Birch Fail to sign up by 2021....not that there is enough notice! BBC News - Brexit: There will be no automatic deportati… https://t.co/qQ4uaowgtE 11 minutes ago

petervhale

Peter Hale BBC News - Brexit: There will be no automatic deportation for EU citizens - No 10 https://t.co/pyiQJNyFiA 12 minutes ago

WalshHeyjude

Judith Walsh 🔶 RT @jacquep: No automatic deportation Great... But still possibility of deportation and having to explain why one may have missed the dead… 12 minutes ago

Ellif_DWulfe

Ellif D'Wulf 2 problems with this: 1. they keep changing their minds; 2. they're demonstrable liars BBC News - Brexit: There wil… https://t.co/eVCZXgUjdL 17 minutes ago

