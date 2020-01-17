Global  

Rybakina, Zhang advance to Hobart International final

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
HOBART, Australia (AP) — Elena Rybakina twice received on-court treatment late in the third set Friday and still beat British qualifier Heather Watson 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 20-year-old Rybakina said she pulled a muscle. “It happened to me for the first time and I was a bit scared […]
