A Foie Gras Ban May Be Good for Ducks. For Farm Workers? Not So Much.

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The ban protects animals and slaps wealthy gourmands. But upstate, hundreds of low-wage immigrant laborers are bracing for the impact.
Foie Gras Ban Creating Job Fears Among Immigrants [Video]Foie Gras Ban Creating Job Fears Among Immigrants

CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on New York City's foie gras ban and the impact it may have on local businesses, farms, and workers.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:18

theLidoShuffle

Raffi Lido Good for the federal court and ALDF- - not perfect but quite a statement- California’s ban has been subject to a p… https://t.co/Kv3BGU0ue1 22 minutes ago

JimP3737

MikeK RT @AmPatriot5: Good! While the Obamas chowed down on lobster and foie gras, they directed that students choke down arrugula and bean spou… 1 hour ago

AmPatriot5

AmPatriot⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 Good! While the Obamas chowed down on lobster and foie gras, they directed that students choke down arrugula and b… https://t.co/GC2TgIbOVc 1 hour ago

TonyRomera

Tony Romera @MikeCervello Hey @aazar can you calm down your vegan friend and tell him how good is a foie gras ? (Joking... 😂) 2 hours ago

MENA_Conflict

MENA_Conflict @AJNierenberg @ABarnardNYT @johnleland @JeffCMays Foie gras can be had without being cruel to geese. It just become… https://t.co/bxHswg4746 2 hours ago

EMPIREREPORTNY

EMPIRE REPORT NYTIMES: Foie Gras Ban Good for Ducks, Bad for Farm Workers... https://t.co/Ufn2AnqdeU 5 hours ago

RobinInRuskin

Robin Roberts Good! https://t.co/xYQwpwfOrJ 5 hours ago

burntcopper

Heather Wallace RT @pdanahar: There’s no question it will be good for the ducks. https://t.co/ngXaV8koTx 6 hours ago

