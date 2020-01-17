Global  

‘Big Brother’ movie review: Even die-hard Mohanlal fans wouldn’t endure this mess

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Absurd dialogues, unfunny attempts at humour and a twist the audience sees coming from a mile away all contribute towards the demise of this Siddique directorial
