Derek Fowlds: Yes Minister and Heartbeat dies aged 82

BBC News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The actor was known for his roles in TV shows including Yes Minister and Heartbeat.
Derek Fowlds: Yes Minister and Heartbeat actor dies aged 82

The actor was known for his roles in TV shows including Yes Minister and Heartbeat.
BBC News

brianrudd47

brianrudd47 BBC News - Derek Fowlds: Yes Minister and Heartbeat actor dies aged 82 https://t.co/PjWnYrSDO4 5 seconds ago

ianboogiebrown

Ian Brown #FBPE 🇬🇧🌍🇪🇺 #derek fowlds Sad to hear of his passing. Fond memories of him as Mr Derek with Basil Brush, but unforgettable as… https://t.co/4mzANQYr6T 6 seconds ago

SatjinderS

Satjinder Derek Fowlds: Yes Minister and Heartheat actor dies aged 82 https://t.co/SV9oHCW1OK #ripderekfowlds the great yes m… https://t.co/pFlLHmBI6a 16 seconds ago

Little_G2

JustG RT @xeccar: 🙁 #RIPMrDerek and the last member of the "Yes Minister" trio. BBC News - Derek Fowlds: Yes Minister and Heartbeat dies aged 82… 25 seconds ago

laurenjean23

Lauren🐱🌻🌍 RT @itvnews: Heartbeat and Yes Minister star Derek Fowlds dies, aged 82 https://t.co/6vkoptIwyt https://t.co/xM5Nf1cizm 33 seconds ago

kitty_kelliher

Catherine Kelliher :( BBC News - Derek Fowlds: Yes Minister and Heartbeat actor dies aged 82 https://t.co/wPRDJnmduf 47 seconds ago

Mark_rudekids

Mark RT @Independent: Yes Minister star Derek Fowlds has died https://t.co/DnDeBj5sBl 49 seconds ago

ashkarmstrong

karen armstrong Yes Minister star Derek Fowlds dies, aged 82 https://t.co/1AjOIuWcTP Sent via @updayUK 1 minute ago

