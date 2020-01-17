Top-ranked Barty advances to Adelaide International final

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — World No. 1 Ash Barty came from a set down to beat American Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the Adelaide International semifinals on Friday. Barty will meet world No. 24 Dayana Yastremska in Saturday’s final after the 19-year-old Ukrainian beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 7-6 (4). Collins was bothered by […] 👓 View full article

