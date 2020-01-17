Global  

Bridget McKenzie set for fresh scrutiny over $100 million 'slush fund' role

The Age Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Cabinet Minister Bridget McKenzie is poised to face fresh parliamentary scrutiny over her role in administering a $100 million government "slush fund".
Recent related news from verified sources

Government used sporting grants as slush fund for re-election campaign

The Morrison government used a $100 million community sports program as a slush-fund for its re-election campaign to splash cash in marginal seats.
The Age

Bridget McKenzie defends 'biased' $100 million sports grants

Former sports minister Bridget McKenzie has defended a $100 million community sports program after the auditor-general found grants favoured marginal and...
SBS


