Delhi Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 57 candidates

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have found space in the BJP list - Kapil Mishra from Model Town and Anil Bajpai from Gandhinagar. No Muslim candidate has been announced so far.
News video: Delhi Elections 2020: BJP 1st list for 57 seats out; Kapil Mishra gets ticket

Delhi Elections 2020: BJP 1st list for 57 seats out; Kapil Mishra gets ticket 02:29

 BJP has declared its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats [Video]Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats

Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published

Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced [Video]Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the list of candidates for all 70 seats for Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi polls: BJP releases list of 57 candidates

The BJP on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the February 8 polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, fielding sitting MLA Vijender Gupta and...
IndiaTimes

BJP releases first list of candidates for Delhi assembly election, announces 57 names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced candidates for 57 assembly seats for the upcoming Delhi elections.
DNA


