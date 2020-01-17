Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Yellow Wiggle Greg Page collapses during bushfire relief concert

The Age Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Greg Page, one of the founding members of the Wiggles, has collapsed in Sydney while performing at a bushfire relief concert.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Elton John and Ed Sheeran in Talks for Charity Concert for Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker and his fellow British pop star are approached to play the upcoming sound relief concert to raise funds for those affected by...
AceShowbiz

Ellen DeGeneres Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts

The '*Ellen DeGeneres* Show' host hopes to raise $5 million in the online crowdfunding page to help relief efforts in Australia amid the devastating bushfire.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

miranda_maybe

Ms Miranda Meow Meow I have NO time for idiots tonight; the Yellow Wiggle is down ! Repeat, Greg Page is down, & I have no time for any… https://t.co/NYm01hIcU8 1 minute ago

Kapsap123

David Hu Just heard the news about Yellow Wiggle, Greg Page. Praying for you. Get well soon. 6 minutes ago

SineadMaryMac

Sinead Mac RT @smh: Greg Page, one of the founding members of the Wiggles, has collapsed in Sydney while performing at a bushfire relief concert. http… 6 minutes ago

AlexKafkis

alex kafkis 🌚 Really hoping we wake up to positive news in relation to Greg Page (The Yellow Wiggle) & his health. He collapsed o… https://t.co/sG9ozL72vQ 6 minutes ago

DomEg2016

DomhnallMacAodh RT @RitaPanahi: The Wiggles’ original members reunited for a bushfire fundraising gig. Sadly, Greg Page (yellow wiggle) collapsed & has bee… 9 minutes ago

AimeeMaree5

Aimee 💖 RT @BabyLamb5: Happy Birthday, Greg Page: the OG Yellow Wiggle and former member of The Wiggles. Thanks for always putting a smile on my fa… 13 minutes ago

AmberJade1706

Amber-Jade RT @couriermail: Yellow Wiggle Greg Page in hospital after backstage ‘medical incident’ https://t.co/EKkdLrK3ns 16 minutes ago

elmo1695

emmalee bawden 🧜🏻‍♀️ RT @theage: An ambulance was called to @TheWiggles reunion concert and took Greg Page to hospital in a stable condition. https://t.co/QkItJ… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.