Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Betsy DeVos: Religious liberty in our schools must be protected

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Schools must be held accountable to the Constitution. The administration's new guidelines will ensure that they are.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Failed Charter Schools Cost Taxpayers Over $500 Million in Nine Years [Video]Failed Charter Schools Cost Taxpayers Over $500 Million in Nine Years

The Charter Schools Program has spent more than $4.1 billion to fund new and expand existing charter schools. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published


Tweets about this

realamkypaul

Paul Lam RT @WhiteHouse: "This administration is—and always will be—committed to ensuring that all believers can live and practice their faith witho… 13 hours ago

Antiquesweho

Resolve RT @EDPressSec: "The freedom to express ourselves...defines what it means to be American. And no American forfeits these freedoms — includi… 18 hours ago

spizzgal

spizzgal RT @DocMeehan: Betsy DeVos: Religious liberty in our schools must be protected https://t.co/Fte9YwHA12 via @usatoday 2 days ago

AmerIntelReport

Roger Anghis Betsy DeVos: Religious liberty in our schools must be protected There’s a reason why the First Amendment comes firs… https://t.co/wVN5eD3b19 2 days ago

AporiaConner

aporia RT @JoshDorner: Betsy DeVos, after funding attacks on public education for years and attacking it while in office, was in the front row at… 2 days ago

fferreri2

Frank Ferreri In this op-ed column, as in recent policy statements from ED, Betsy DeVos expresses the position that Trinity Luthe… https://t.co/BThNuURAmP 3 days ago

ESSA_Update

ESSA Updates According to the Dept. of Ed, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recently announced several new steps “to prot… https://t.co/HGxRUgVoCh 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.