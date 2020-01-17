Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China reports second death from mystery coronavirus

euronews Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
China reports second death from mystery coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China [Video]Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:10Published

China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak [Video]China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak

Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China reports second death in coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — A second person has died from a new form of coronavirus in central China, health authorities said. A 69-year-old man surnamed Xiong fell ill...
Seattle Times

Second death reported from mystery virus in China

Two people have died and dozens more have been infected with a new pneumonia-linked virus in China and two other countries. So far there have been no confirmed...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.