China reports second death from mystery coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:10Published 1 week ago China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 00:59Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources China reports second death in coronavirus outbreak BEIJING (AP) — A second person has died from a new form of coronavirus in central China, health authorities said. A 69-year-old man surnamed Xiong fell ill...

Seattle Times 12 hours ago



Second death reported from mystery virus in China Two people have died and dozens more have been infected with a new pneumonia-linked virus in China and two other countries. So far there have been no confirmed...

Deutsche Welle 13 hours ago





Tweets about this