Eminem drops surprise album, urges gun reform in video citing Las Vegas concert shooting

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Detroit rapper Eminem's new album, "Music to Be Murdered By" arrived Friday -- with a new video sure to ignite controversy in its call for gun reform.
