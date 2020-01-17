Eminem drops surprise album, urges gun reform in video citing Las Vegas concert shooting



Recent related videos from verified sources Eminem's new song has strong message Eminem's new song and video is about the 1 October mass shooting in Las Vegas and is a message against gun violence. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:00Published now Trending: Eminem New Album To the surprise of his fans, Eminem has released a new album called "Music To Be Murdered By." Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:39Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources Eminem drops surprise album, advocates changes to gun laws Rapper Eminem once again dropped a surprise album, releasing of “Music to be Murdered By” on Friday. The follow-up to 2018’s “Kamikaze” — also...

Seattle Times 6 hours ago



ShowBiz Minute: Weinstein, Eminem, SAGs Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want trial moved, calling it a "circus"; Eminem drops surprise album, advocates changes to gun laws; Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K....

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago



