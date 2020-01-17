|
Eminem drops surprise album, urges gun reform in video citing Las Vegas concert shooting
Detroit rapper Eminem's new album, "Music to Be Murdered By" arrived Friday -- with a new video sure to ignite controversy in its call for gun reform.
