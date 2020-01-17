Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. housing starts at 13-year high in December; permits ease

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December as activity increased across the board, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track amid low mortgage rates, and could help support the longest economic expansion on record.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains

U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December as activity increased across the board, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track amid low...
Reuters

US housing starts reach highest level in 13 years after 'spectacular' December surge

US housing starts reach highest level in 13 years after 'spectacular' December surge· *US housing starts soared nearly 17% in December to a 13-year high, according to a Friday release from the Census Bureau.* · *The seasonally adjusted annual...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Citizen817

citizen 817 RT @yohiobaseball: .@TheLastRefuge2 Greatest Recession Ever! U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains “Housing starts jump… 1 minute ago

BreslerAlex

Meme-Link "US housing starts soar 16.9% in December to a 13-year high" https://t.co/c6gyeSEbtt 14 minutes ago

MarcoNavarroLor

Marco A. Navarro L. RT @ReutersBiz: U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains https://t.co/gqzDa9o1i2 https://t.co/UHWJjv53m8 18 minutes ago

NotesBroker

Mortgage Notes Broker RT @OneDesMoines: Housing starts soar to a 13-year high https://t.co/63bmFP2dfX 19 minutes ago

GOPeSucks

Florida Conservative RT @Gingrich_of_PA: US Housing Starts Surge 16.9% In December To A 13 Year High https://t.co/Xad69aJXza #ToTheRepublicApp #HousingMarket 22 minutes ago

solar2029

Larry from Texas RT @CiovaccoCapital: Like countless data points in calendar year 2019, today's data does not support the "imminent recession" theory. US h… 27 minutes ago

FairwayMC

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Commerce, single-family #homes g… https://t.co/fuCW5pqDn0 27 minutes ago

Mrs2ndAmendment

╾━╤デ╦︻ MS 2A RT @sliderblaze2: Economy is HUMMING US Housing Starts Surge 16.9% In December To A 13 Year High https://t.co/PbEYML2NEG #ToTheRepublicApp… 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.