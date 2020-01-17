Global  

Painting found in Italian gallery’s walls verified as Klimt

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Painting found in Italian gallery’s walls verified as KlimtROME (AP) — Italian prosecutors say that experts have determined that a painting discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery’s walls is Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady.” A gardener at the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in the northern city of Piacenza reported finding an art work last month while clearing ivy. “Portrant of […]
Gardener Finds Suspected Stolen Painting Inside Museum's Walls [Video]Gardener Finds Suspected Stolen Painting Inside Museum's Walls

A painting by Gustav Klimt that went missing from the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in Piacenza, Italy in 1997 may have been found.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Portrait found in gallery's walls verified as missing Klimt

A painting discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery's walls last month is Gustav Klimt's Portrait of a Lady, which was stolen from the gallery nearly 23...
The Age

Art experts confirm painting found hidden in Italian museum's walls is the stolen Klimt work "Portrait of a Lady."

Art experts confirm painting found hidden in Italian museum's walls is the stolen Klimt work "Portrait of a Lady."
Newsday

