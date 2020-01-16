Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Canton dog gives birth to lime green puppy

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Canton shepherd Gypsy gave birth to a litter of eight healthy pups on Jan. 10. One, now dubbed "Hulk," emerged from the womb bright green.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Dog Gives Birth To Green Pup

Dog Gives Birth To Green Pup 00:47

 A North Carolina dog owner is seeing green after her German Shepherd gave birth.

Recent related news from verified sources

Not easy being green: North Carolina dog births unique puppy

CANTON, N.C. (AP) — The Avengers may have gained a canine sidekick after a North Carolina family’s dog gave birth to a bright green puppy named “Hulk.”...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hisui_Cotton

Jade drawing away for... RT @newschannelnine: COLORFUL PUP: A North Carolina family's white German Shepherd recently gave birth to a litter of 8 puppies, and everyt… 2 hours ago

NatashaBright77

Natasha Bright Family dog gives birth to lime green puppy named Hulk - here in Canton! https://t.co/Ekyp6OzKqS 9 hours ago

OasisMountain

Rob Armstrong RT @Eims4gsds: Canton dog gives birth to lime-green puppy https://t.co/DXiw0SkuhJ 12 hours ago

Eims4gsds

National Dog News Canton dog gives birth to lime-green puppy https://t.co/DXiw0SkuhJ 12 hours ago

cheryldhanna

Cheryl D. Hanna Canton dog gives birth to lime-green puppy https://t.co/GZgSfq4nTf 12 hours ago

MizzieKS

MelissaKS 💩 made him lime green! 😄 @HarmonyKoi @tatumsherer1 https://t.co/hyyNvPywfQ 13 hours ago

WJACTV

6 News Meet HULK! The lime-green German Shepherd pup born in Canton, North Carolina this week. https://t.co/KizcgSfj08 14 hours ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 COLORFUL PUP: A North Carolina family's white German Shepherd recently gave birth to a litter of 8 puppies, and eve… https://t.co/xLlYCjejGe 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.