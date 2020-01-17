Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. housing starts at 13-year high in December; permits ease

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December as activity increased across the board, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track amid low mortgage rates, and could help support the longest economic expansion on record.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains

U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December as activity increased across the board, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track amid low...
Reuters

US housing starts reach highest level in 13 years after 'spectacular' December surge

US housing starts reach highest level in 13 years after 'spectacular' December surge· *US housing starts soared nearly 17% in December to a 13-year high, according to a Friday release from the Census Bureau.* · *The seasonally adjusted annual...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichaelOngRisk

Dr. Michael K. Ong US housing starts soar 16.9% in December to a 13-year high #housing #HousingStarts #economy #homes #RealEstate https://t.co/ahchRmSEkT 4 minutes ago

jurijt

George Tkaczuk RT @CiovaccoCapital: Like countless data points in calendar year 2019, today's data does not support the "imminent recession" theory. US h… 4 minutes ago

SMcK17

Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 U.S. housing starts soar 16.9% in December to a 13-year high https://t.co/Ct24tmDh8X - @CNBC 6 minutes ago

bot_political

bot_political reuters|U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains|https://t.co/Qv1hIgYX1l 8 minutes ago

FairwayMC

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation RT @HousingWire: December's housing starts spike 16.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.608 million. https://t.co/mT6p3wCGON 10 minutes ago

PSidikman

Paul Sidikman It looks like even @SpeakerPelosi can't stop the economic boom. Housing starts at 13 year high: https://t.co/xnjE47c8fK 11 minutes ago

ammalta12

Anna Malta RT @yohiobaseball: .@TheLastRefuge2 Greatest Recession Ever! U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains “Housing starts jump… 12 minutes ago

theritenews

The Right News 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 Great Again : U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December.... #news #Trump2020Landslide #kag #politics… https://t.co/7uaGgsj9zF 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.