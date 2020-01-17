Global  

One-armed amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise makes incredible hole-in-one at The American Express 2020

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
One-armed amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise made a hole-in-one at The American Express 2020 on Thursday.
News video: One-armed golfer hits hole in one

One-armed golfer hits hole in one 00:34

One-armed amateur aces hole on PGA Tour stop

Laurent Hurtubise, who was born with one arm, recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole at the PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, on...
ESPN

