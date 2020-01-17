Global  

Organizers appeal Virginia rally gun ban; 6 now arrested

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A gun-rights group has filed an emergency appeal of a judge’s ruling upholding the Virginia governor’s ban on firearms at a pro-gun rally that’s expected to draw thousands of gun activists to the state Capitol on Monday. The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America sought an injunction against […]
News video: Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned

Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned 00:33

 Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday to block Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from banning guns on Capitol grounds during a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Katie Johnston reports.

Three arrested ahead of pro-gun rally [Video]Three arrested ahead of pro-gun rally

Three arrested ahead of pro-gun rally

Alleged neo-Nazis arrested ahead of VA gun rally [Video]Alleged neo-Nazis arrested ahead of VA gun rally

Three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group were in court on Thursday after the FBI arrested them for possessing a machine gun and planning to incite violence at a gun-rights rally in Virginia on..

Virginia plans emergency gun ban at Capitol ahead of protest: AP

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday plans to declare a temporary emergency banning all guns and weapons from the area around the Capitol in Richmond...
Reuters

Va. Judge Upholds Temporary Capitol Gun Ban Ahead Of Rally

Va. Judge Upholds Temporary Capitol Gun Ban Ahead Of RallyWatch VideoA circuit court judge in Virginia has upheld Gov. Ralph Northam's temporary gun ban on Capitol grounds ahead of a pro-gun rights rally scheduled for...
Newsy Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle TimesReuters

