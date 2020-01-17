Global  

Prominent lawyers Starr, Dershowitz join Trump impeachment team

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for the impeachment of Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz will join President Donald Trump's impeachment trial defense team, Trump's legal team and a source said on Friday.
Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz

