Harvey Weinstein judge tells his defense team: 'Nothing you said makes logical sense to me'

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Seven jurors have been selected in the Harvey Weinstein trial, and Friday, and his team made a last-ditch effort to have jury selection sequesterd.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors 00:30

 The original pool of 146 people considered as jurors in the sexual assault trial of fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein dropped to 63 on Thursday, including the removal of 24-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid. Katie Johnston reports.

Tweets about this

karencbeal1

karenchristinabeal RT @robintallfish: Harvey Weinstein judge tells his defense team: 'Nothing you said makes logical sense to me' https://t.co/5CGOaGy5wv 14 minutes ago

ange_patricia

Patricia 'TheSquad' Ange B Writing Harvey Weinstein judge to defense: 'Nothing you said makes logical sense;' jury in place https://t.co/Wx8djlBXMW 2 hours ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Harvey Weinstein judge tells his defense team: ‘Nothing you said makes logical sense to me’ https://t.co/0K5DSugYbm https://t.co/7RumpzoTa8 4 hours ago

BizzFam

MIA Harvey Weinstein judge tells his defense team: 'Nothing you said makes logical sense to me' https://t.co/Rr82ZRi8WM 4 hours ago

robintallfish

🌞Robin Taylor🌞 Harvey Weinstein judge tells his defense team: 'Nothing you said makes logical sense to me' https://t.co/5CGOaGy5wv 4 hours ago

Mocomoc40782121

Mocomoco RT @Livid2point0: Harvey Weinstein judge tells his defense team: 'Nothing you said makes logical sense to me' https://t.co/5iEDWetSW8 4 hours ago

ResisterDot

#ResisterSquadSister Harvey Weinstein judge tells his defense team: 'Nothing you said makes logical sense to me' https://t.co/zM3U5pep5q via @USATODAY 4 hours ago

Livid2point0

Livid 🤦🏻‍♀️ Harvey Weinstein judge tells his defense team: 'Nothing you said makes logical sense to me' https://t.co/5iEDWetSW8 5 hours ago

