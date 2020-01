Trump's impeachment legal team to include Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz

The team includes Pat Cipollone Kenneth Starr and Robert Ray.



Recent related news from verified sources Trump impeachment defense team expected to include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz Trump impeachment defense team expected to include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz

euronews 1 hour ago



AP source: Dershowitz, Starr on Trump impeachment legal team WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s legal team will include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this