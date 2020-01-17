Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump's impeachment legal team to include Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The team includes Pat Cipollone, Jay Sekulow, Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr and Robert Ray.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump's Impeachment Team To Include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz

Trump's Impeachment Team To Include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz 00:38

 Here are some of the names on President Trump's impeachment team.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment defense team expected to include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz

Trump impeachment defense team expected to include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz
euronews

AP source: Dershowitz, Starr on Trump impeachment legal team

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s legal team will include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.