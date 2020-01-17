Meryl Streep to lend her voice to Apple animated short film

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Meryl Streep is getting animated: The Oscar-winner will lend her voice to a short illustrated film celebrating the Earth. Apple TV Plus said Friday Streep will join Chris O’Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga to give life to Oliver Jeffers’ picture book “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.” […] 👓 View full article

