Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

11 Americans Were Hurt in Iran Missile Strike, Military Says, Contradicting Trump

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The servicemembers were treated for concussion symptoms after Iranian missiles hit air bases in Iraq last week. President Trump had said that “no Americans were harmed.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer [Video]Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer

Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, was widely considered to be the most powerful man in Iran after the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and Iran's leading..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 03:40Published

Most Americans think Trump's Iran efforts are to limit impeachment headlines [Video]Most Americans think Trump's Iran efforts are to limit impeachment headlines

More Americans than not believe that Trump authorizing a strike on an Iranian commander...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

11 Americans Were Hurt in Iranian Strike, Military Says, Contradicting Trump

The servicemembers were treated for concussion symptoms after Iranian missiles hit air bases in Iraq last week. President Trump had said that “no Americans...
NYTimes.com

Trump says no casualties in Iran attacks, does not want to use more force

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday no Americans were harmed in the Iranian missile attacks on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, and urged...
Reuters Also reported by •The AgeDenver PostPolitico

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Patrici90883364

Patricia Dempsey RT @washingtonpost: 11 U.S. troops were hurt in the Iranian missile strike, reversing assurances of no injuries https://t.co/pQnwBNziYU 3 minutes ago

hcextrak

Hardin 11 Americans Were Hurt in Iran Missile Strike, Military Says, Contradicting Trump - The New York Times https://t.co/uVlX6BtFX3 4 minutes ago

DPnDallas

Left the Pod Bay Door Open I'm getting the hang of "trump speach." By "No" we mean 11. By "not hurt" we mean "not dead." So, here goes, no D… https://t.co/igntARu4eW 5 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News 11 Americans Were Hurt in Iran Missile Strike, Military Says, Contradicting Trump https://t.co/YX7TW7zgnx 7 minutes ago

GenoEu

Eugene Peterson 11 Americans Were Hurt in Iranian Strike, Military Says, Contradicting Trump https://t.co/MWX6nSgrjh 10 minutes ago

PaulStewartII

Paul Stewart 11 U.S. troops were hurt in the Iranian missile strike, reversing assurances of no injuries https://t.co/TxVj40VGwf 25 minutes ago

30BARACK

Stacy Cohen RT @HerbScribner: 11 Americans Were Hurt in Iranian Strike, Military Says, Contradicting Trump https://t.co/Li3biwYyUg 28 minutes ago

NiteStar

Peter C. Frank "11 Americans Were Hurt in Iranian Strike, Military Says, Contradicting Trump" by BY RUSSELL GOLDMAN via NYT New Yo… https://t.co/4uShwM1rCC 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.