Patricia Dempsey RT @washingtonpost: 11 U.S. troops were hurt in the Iranian missile strike, reversing assurances of no injuries https://t.co/pQnwBNziYU 3 minutes ago

Hardin 11 Americans Were Hurt in Iran Missile Strike, Military Says, Contradicting Trump - The New York Times https://t.co/uVlX6BtFX3 4 minutes ago

Left the Pod Bay Door Open I'm getting the hang of "trump speach." By "No" we mean 11. By "not hurt" we mean "not dead." So, here goes, no D… https://t.co/igntARu4eW 5 minutes ago

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News 11 Americans Were Hurt in Iran Missile Strike, Military Says, Contradicting Trump https://t.co/YX7TW7zgnx 7 minutes ago

Eugene Peterson 11 Americans Were Hurt in Iranian Strike, Military Says, Contradicting Trump https://t.co/MWX6nSgrjh 10 minutes ago

Paul Stewart 11 U.S. troops were hurt in the Iranian missile strike, reversing assurances of no injuries https://t.co/TxVj40VGwf 25 minutes ago

Stacy Cohen RT @HerbScribner: 11 Americans Were Hurt in Iranian Strike, Military Says, Contradicting Trump https://t.co/Li3biwYyUg 28 minutes ago