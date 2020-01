Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

RAJKOT, India (AP) — India leveled the series with a match to go after beating Australia by 36 runs in the second one-day international on Friday. Made to bat first, India totaled 340-6 with half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (96), Lokesh Rahul (80), and captain Virat Kohli (78). Australia was well short long before the chase […] 👓 View full article