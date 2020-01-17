Global  

Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni dead

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Nadkarni played 41 Tests in which he scored 1414 runs and grabbed 88 wickets with 6/43 as his best bowling figures.
