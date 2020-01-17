Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Three brothers set new world records rowing the Atlantic

BBC News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Scottish siblings are the first three brothers to row any ocean and the fastest trio to row the Atlantic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey's Christmas song earns her three new Guiness Records [Video]Mariah Carey's Christmas song earns her three new Guiness Records

Mariah Carey’s festive favourite, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, has scored her three new Guinness World Records.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published


Tweets about this

KHawcutt

Karen Hawcutt RT @BBCNews: Three brothers from Scotland set three world records after rowing the Atlantic Ocean in just 35 days https://t.co/0rjU4rV9O3 56 seconds ago

annabella_daisy

anna bella bluebell RT @BBCScotlandNews: Three brothers from Edinburgh set three new world records for rowing the Atlantic Ocean 🚣‍♂️🏅🏅🏅 https://t.co/ZMUy3VO7T… 2 minutes ago

sydaly

Syd Aly Three brothers set world records rowing the Atlantic Ocean https://t.co/JEOPr05mRC 8 minutes ago

SimCityAT

Simon K🌎♌ Three brothers set world records rowing the Atlantic Ocean https://t.co/3TBnUrgU57 10 minutes ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Three brothers set world records rowing the Atlantic Ocean https://t.co/7gfnliKgw4 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.