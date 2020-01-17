Global  

Man found guilty in fundraising scam for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

CBC.ca Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Andrij Olesiuk has been found guilty of defrauding people who gave money after the Humboldt Broncos fatal crash.
