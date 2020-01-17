Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Indian General Talks of ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for Kashmiris

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
It’s unclear what Gen. Bipin Rawat, chief of India’s defense staff, meant. But rights activists fear that something like what China has introduced for Uighurs could be coming.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

D_5starGeneral

🌟GeneralPower📍 RT @SoStarMusic: Indian General Talks of ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for Kashmiris Activists consider an alarming echo of what China has done… 6 seconds ago

Sandeep71121431

Sandeep Choudhury Indian General Talks of ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for Kashmiris https://t.co/uUXyuHJBeY 1 minute ago

Qidasdevaj

S J RT @tonyashai: Shame on Indian General and Shame on people who even think like this | Indian General Talks of ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for… 5 minutes ago

KhatoonHabba

Habba Khatoon RT @sameeryasir: Indian General Talks of ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for Kashmiris https://t.co/dEexV0exiZ 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.