Indian General Talks of ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for Kashmiris Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

It’s unclear what Gen. Bipin Rawat, chief of India’s defense staff, meant. But rights activists fear that something like what China has introduced for Uighurs could be coming. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🌟GeneralPower📍 RT @SoStarMusic: Indian General Talks of ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for Kashmiris Activists consider an alarming echo of what China has done… 6 seconds ago Sandeep Choudhury Indian General Talks of ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for Kashmiris https://t.co/uUXyuHJBeY 1 minute ago S J RT @tonyashai: Shame on Indian General and Shame on people who even think like this | Indian General Talks of ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for… 5 minutes ago Habba Khatoon RT @sameeryasir: Indian General Talks of ‘Deradicalization Camps’ for Kashmiris https://t.co/dEexV0exiZ 16 minutes ago