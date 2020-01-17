Global  

Nirbhaya convict moves SC against HC’s order rejecting his juvenility claim

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
On Friday, the President rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh.
SC to hear on January 20 Nirbhaya convict’s plea against dismissal of his juvenility claim

Gupta moved the apex court on Friday challenging the Delhi High Court’s order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile in December 2012.
Hindu


