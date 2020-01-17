Global  

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy rejects prime minister's resignation

Deutsche Welle Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The PM's offer to relinquish his position came after he was caught on tape criticizing President Zelenskiy. The Ukrainian president later said he would give Honchurak a second chance.
News video: Ukraine PM gets second chance after audio leak

Ukraine PM gets second chance after audio leak 00:57

 Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk had offered his resignation after audio leaked suggesting he had criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Freddy Tennyson reports.

Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticized president [Video]Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticized president

Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation on Friday after an audio leaked suggesting he had criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Freddy Tennyson reports.

Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of the nation' role? [Video]Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of the nation' role?

After he proposed sweeping constitutional reform, analysts say Russian president is seeking to extend his hold on power.

News24.com | After criticising the President, Ukraine PM offers to resign after leaked recording

Ukraine's prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him questioning President Volodymyr Zelensky's grasp of economics, in the...
Ukrainian PM Honcharuk resigns after recordings critical of President Zelenskiy published

Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation days after he was caught on tape saying President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, knows nothing about the economy.
trtworld

TRT World Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejects his prime minister's resignation and asks Oleksiy Honcharuk to stay… https://t.co/0YJQVJHz9W 2 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Ukraine's President Zelenskiy rejects prime minister's resignation: The PM's offer to relinquish his position came… https://t.co/RMsjhF0Wob 39 minutes ago

EUwatchers

EUwatch The PM's offer to relinquish his position came after he was caught on tape criticizing President Zel...… https://t.co/plfZSK8CXx 49 minutes ago

Andre3Verzaal

André Verzaal RT @TRTWorldNow: UPDATE: Ukraine President Zelenskiy rejects prime minister's resignation - AFP 1 hour ago

TRTWorldNow

TRT World Now UPDATE: Ukraine President Zelenskiy rejects prime minister's resignation - AFP 1 hour ago

