Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Disney Drops Fox From 20th Century Name

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The name change means consumers won’t mistakenly connect the Disney-owned studio with Rupert Murdoch’s polarizing Fox News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puck Personality: Name that Disney princess! [Video]Puck Personality: Name that Disney princess!

After the opening of Disney's Frozen 2, we challenged NHLers to name as many Disney princesses as they could and the results were ... interesting

Credit: NHL     Duration: 05:09Published

Taika Waititi teases Baby Yoda's real name [Video]Taika Waititi teases Baby Yoda's real name

Throughout 'Mandalorian,' the tiny green creature has been called "The Asset" or "The Child."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney Kills Off Fox, Rebrands Labels 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures

The Walt Disney Company has formally dropped the legacy Fox name from its studio brands following the acquisition of the 21st Century Fox assets last March, an...
The Wrap Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.