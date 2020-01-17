Global  

Georgia’s Smart hires Todd Monken as offensive coordinator

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Todd Monken, the former offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is Kirby Smart’s choice to lead Georgia’s offense. Monken, 53, was named on Friday to replace James Coley as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator. Coley will remain on staff as assistant head coach. The change came after a […]
Georgia's Smart hires Todd Monken as offensive coordinator

Georgia's Smart hires Todd Monken as offensive coordinatorGeorgia coach Kirby Smart is turning control of the Bulldogs' offense over to veteran NFL and college coach Todd Monken
FOX Sports

Ex-Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken joining Georgia in same role, per reports

Monken has extensive college experience, including serving as Southern Miss coach for three seasons
CBS Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

